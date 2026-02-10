Team —

So Tucker Carlson, the single most influential right-wing voice in modern American, decided to host Milo Yiannopoulos, the flamboyantly gay conservative provocateur who once filled college lecture halls before disappearing into scandal.



And the thrust of their time together is that the American public has been fed a lie about male homosexuality. Milo claims that no man is, in fact, inherently gay, that being gay is simply a response to childhood trauma, and that gay conversion therapy, despite its reputation, works.



I invited on Andrew Sullivan to help me plumb through all this. Andrew is a gay, Catholic, conservative writer who’s the intellectual architect of gay marriage, a man who took what was once widely denounced as a dangerous delusion and through his pure powers of persuasion helped make it the law of the land.



So I asked him: Is being gay genetic or social? What ever happened to the gay conversion movement? Why have gay marriages proven to be more durable than heterosexual ones? And what does he think is the real threat to young gay men today?

