Team —

We just got back from filming a follow-up to our original investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire. Our new doc tracks a major lawsuit against the local municipal water and power authorities and so far the story encompasses: an infamous reservoir that’s still empty; ever-shifting explanations for why utility officials didn’t follow standard safety protocols; and potentially criminal tampering with public records.

the rebuild begins

Andrew is the prophet of the Palisades fire. He was warning neighbors about the conditions days before it broke out.

Joan broke through a police barrier and saved his neighborhood with pool water and his kids’ walkie talkies.

like Dresden but with perfect weather

Explaining Spencer Pratt

From my recent piece in the New York Post:

This track record is why many residents are treating Spencer Pratt’s mayoral candidacy as more than a celebrity sideshow. They’re operating on the exact same logic that powered another reality TV star to a historic electoral upset: the status quo is so bad, the political establishment so sclerotic, the costs of incompetence so severe, that it might be worth taking a chance on a disruptive outsider.

The Most Powerful Political Organization in California You’ve Never Heard Of

We’re also working on an investigation into the California Endowment, which funnels over $100 million a year to niche activist causes while maintaining minimal public profile.

the Daily Mail’s Josh Boswell with the receipts

nice noir vibes in Downtown Los Angeles

Some bangers from the crates

How Refusing Special Favors Ruined a Professor’s Life

Los Angeles Is Living the BLM Dream: Inside George Gascon’s Dystopia

Why Soldiers Miss War with Sebastian Junger

-rob