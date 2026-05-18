Back in the Palisades
Team —
We just got back from filming a follow-up to our original investigation into the Pacific Palisades fire. Our new doc tracks a major lawsuit against the local municipal water and power authorities and so far the story encompasses: an infamous reservoir that’s still empty; ever-shifting explanations for why utility officials didn’t follow standard safety protocols; and potentially criminal tampering with public records.
Explaining Spencer Pratt
From my recent piece in the New York Post:
This track record is why many residents are treating Spencer Pratt’s mayoral candidacy as more than a celebrity sideshow. They’re operating on the exact same logic that powered another reality TV star to a historic electoral upset: the status quo is so bad, the political establishment so sclerotic, the costs of incompetence so severe, that it might be worth taking a chance on a disruptive outsider.
The Most Powerful Political Organization in California You’ve Never Heard Of
We’re also working on an investigation into the California Endowment, which funnels over $100 million a year to niche activist causes while maintaining minimal public profile.
Some bangers from the crates
How Refusing Special Favors Ruined a Professor’s Life
Los Angeles Is Living the BLM Dream: Inside George Gascon’s Dystopia
Why Soldiers Miss War with Sebastian Junger
-rob
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