We wanted to give you a sneak peak into some projects in development.

Meth + Fentanyl = Bad

We’re investigating the effects of progressive prosecutorial reform in my beloved home city of Los Angeles.

A couple years ago a man name George Gascon, fueled by a fundraising windfall from the Silicon Valley elite in the wake of George Floyd, took over as District Attorney and proceeded to operationalize fashionable academic ideas into the city’s legal system. He banned sentencing enhancements. He stopped prosecuting misdemeanors. He barred prosecutors from attending parole hearings. And much more.

This project has gone poorly. Gascon’s high theory is woefully oblivious to the realities of urban crime.