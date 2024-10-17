behind the scenes: could Iran kill Americans?
inside the regime's plans to silence critics and enact revenge on American officials
Inner Squad —
Consider:
“The dream of the Iranian regime is to have Iran be something like North Korea: completely sealed off from the rest of the world. But by the nature of modern Iranian society — it’s geography, history and everything — that's an impossibility. They could never seal Iran off totally.
So they have a fallback position: the hardliners focus on dissidents in the West, outspoken critics of the regime who can foment opposition abroad. That’s who they prioritize.”
