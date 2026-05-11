Team —

If you want to better understand why an early aughts reality TV star with a well-documented enthusiasm for psychic crystals is surging in the Los Angeles mayoral race, peep my new piece in the New York Post.

Highlights:

The Bass administration…has relentlessly prioritized minimizing the city’s legal liability and salvaging the mayor’s re-election bid over meeting basic obligations for transparency and accountability..

Mayor Bass made some gentle “refinements” to the city’s official “after action” report that just so happened to scrub away mentions of chronic underfunding and funnel all the failures down to frontline firefighters. The head of the Los Angeles firefighters union went on record disputing the edits and pointing out that the union member who originally authored the report, Battalion Chief Kenneth Cook, had actually removed his name from the final version…

This track record is why many residents are treating Spencer Pratt’s mayoral candidacy as more than a celebrity sideshow. They’re operating on the exact same logic that powered another reality TV star to a historic electoral upset: the status quo is so bad, the political establishment so sclerotic, the costs of incompetence so severe, that it might be worth taking a chance on a disruptive outsider.