Charles Murray is one of the most important public intellectuals of the last 50 years. And he’s spent almost all that time as a typical cold, logical atheist, the kind that dismisses faith as a comforting delusion.



But something has turned in Charles. He has a new book, Taking Religion Seriously, in which he writes things like “I live in a universe that was intentionally designed to permit the development of life.” It’s a book aimed at fellow cold logical atheists like me.



“You were the target audience, Rob, who, of course, is a really hard case,” he says.



Why does he think the Shroud of Turin points toward Christianity being literally true? How has he witnessed the power of prayer in his own life? Why is he seriously considering trying psychedelics? And how did the “funkiness” of quantum mechanics help open him to religious conviction?

Full conversation:

