Charles Murray, a long-time scholar at the American Enterprise Institute, is one of the most important social scientists of the last 50 years. His work reveals profound, unseen truths about the shifts in American society.

And yet, to the average person, the word they think of when they hear his name is "Racist." Or "White Supremacist." Or "Pseudo-scientist." Murray has been subjected to 30 years of misrepresentation and name-calling, primarily based on a single chapter in his book "The Bell Curve," which, when it was released in the early 90s, caused a national firestorm and propelled Murray into public intellectual superstardom.

And all that controversy has obscured what Murray's life's work is really about: it's about "the invisible revolution." As our new mini-doc details, this is an epic, sustained restructuring of America into a new class system, not based on race, gender, or nationality, but on IQ, on the power in people's brains:

