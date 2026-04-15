Team —

For a company who’s whole brand is that they’re the responsible, safety-first AI company, Anthropic certainly makes some odd decisions when it comes to naming its products.



Anthropic named its newest model “Mythos.” If you want to give people the impression that you’re actually engineering a digital demon capable of enslaving humanity, that’s a good choice.



And according to Anthropic’s own press, that’s sort of what they’ve kinda accidentally done.



Mythos is apparently a next level hacker. It can find previously undetected flaws in the programs at the foundation of the internet. It can reportedly hack into any browser or operating system on the planet.



Anthropic is so worried about how Mythos might be deployed that they’re keeping it out of the hands of the general public and only sharing it with a select group of tech titans.



I processed all this with my friend Cal Newport, a Georgetown computer science professor who’s a staunch critic of the popular coverage of AI.. and of this Mythos news in particular.



Why does he think the Mythos news is actually...a relief.



Might Anthropic’s spooky roll out be a...marketing ploy?



And we get into the psychological dangers of treating existing A.I. products not as tools, but as something closer to a friend, as real person who can provide guidance and emotional support.

-rob