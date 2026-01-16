Curtis Yarvin's Toughest Critic
monarchists, "upgrading democracy," and DEI in Singapore
Glen Weyl is one of the very few people to publicly debate Curtis Yarvin, the country's foremost advocate for replacing democracy with monarchy.
Glen is a former professor at the University of Chicago turned in-house economist for Microsoft. And his life’s mission is upgrading -- not ending -- democracy, to take our newest tools of technology and use them to give our political system a software update.
What did he make of Yarvin?
Why does he think anti-democracy types actually overstate how much democracy our country actually has?
Singapore is frequently tossed out as proof a slightly more authoritarian government might be worth it. Why does Glen say one of the keys to its success has been... aggressive DEI?
