Team —

Glen Weyl is one of the very few people to publicly debate Curtis Yarvin, the country's foremost advocate for replacing democracy with monarchy.



Glen is a former professor at the University of Chicago turned in-house economist for Microsoft. And his life’s mission is upgrading -- not ending -- democracy, to take our newest tools of technology and use them to give our political system a software update.



What did he make of Yarvin?

Why does he think anti-democracy types actually overstate how much democracy our country actually has?

Singapore is frequently tossed out as proof a slightly more authoritarian government might be worth it. Why does Glen say one of the keys to its success has been... aggressive DEI?

Some Classics

How did a single spark incinerate my hometown?

The Broken Boys of Kenosha: Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse, and the Lies We Still Live by

-rob