Sam Altman just announced that OpenAI would be pausing the development of A.I. superintelligence as part of the company’s “code red” pivot. Instead, it’s focusing its investment on further improving ChatGPT.



How does this announcement square with all the warnings we’ve been getting that superintelligent A.I overlords are just around the corner? Cal Newport came on the channel to help me figure this out. Cal is a computer scientist and best selling author and he’s long been skeptical that we’re heading toward a AI takeover.



I asked Cal if the unpredictability of existing A.I. programs might mean that they could go rogue, why LLMs aren’t structurally capable of rapid intelligence upgrades, and how OpenAI, one of the most successful start-ups ever, could possibly be staring down a fiscal cliff.

