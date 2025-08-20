Inner team —

I can’t resist becoming a caricature of a 40-something man and now find myself in a spiritually fertile place questioning a strictly rationalist explanation of the world and frequently slipping into new age-y language my 20-something self would have found mushy nonsense.

So, when a once-in-a-generation wildfire incinerated my hometown of Pacific Palisades earlier this year, I couldn’t help but see it as a cosmic alignment between what the universe was calling for and the one professional skill I have. There needed to be a definitive investigation into why the fire got so bad, something beautiful and deep that burned through pat partisan explanations and identified the specific human errors that really mattered.

That’s what this new doc was originally intended to be. And it is. But that’s just the first half.

The rest unearths the scandal of the second day of the Palisades fire, something almost everyone — including me — missed during the initial flurry of coverage. On the second day the winds had largely subsided and California’s “mutual aid” policy flooded Los Angeles with fire crews and city leadership was holding reassuring press conferences right on the beach next to the Palisades… and hundreds of homes and buildings that had survived the first day burned down. Why did that happen? The doc has the answer and comes out soon.

Here’s a first look at what we’ve cooked up.

-rob