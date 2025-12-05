Team —

How did a single spark in some dry brush a couple miles from my childhood home wind up incinerating the most desirable real estate in Los Angeles?

Drawing on dozens of original interviews and previously unpublished video, we reveal the truth about the Pacific Palisades fire.

It was not a fluke. It was not the inevitable result of the laws of nature.

It was, in fact, a man-made disaster.

And then we see the day no one saw: the second day of the fire.

The day the Palisades was abandoned to burn.

Watch it now:

-rob