Rob Montz

Rob Montz

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John T's avatar
John T
5d

Good documentary. From what I’ve read, it seems not a lot has happened in terms of new building permits. I hate to be a conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but wonder if CA and LA politicians see this as a great opportunity to build new, high density, low income communities and further feather their own nests.

But they wouldn’t do that, would they? 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Good Kid Productions · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture