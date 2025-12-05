Full Film: Paradise Abandoned
inside the pacific palisades fire
Team —
How did a single spark in some dry brush a couple miles from my childhood home wind up incinerating the most desirable real estate in Los Angeles?
Drawing on dozens of original interviews and previously unpublished video, we reveal the truth about the Pacific Palisades fire.
It was not a fluke. It was not the inevitable result of the laws of nature.
It was, in fact, a man-made disaster.
And then we see the day no one saw: the second day of the fire.
The day the Palisades was abandoned to burn.
Watch it now:
-rob
Good documentary. From what I’ve read, it seems not a lot has happened in terms of new building permits. I hate to be a conspiracy theorist, but I can’t help but wonder if CA and LA politicians see this as a great opportunity to build new, high density, low income communities and further feather their own nests.
But they wouldn’t do that, would they? 🙄