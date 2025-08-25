Team —

The latest version of ChatGPT is ....“overdue, overhyped, and underwhelming.”

That comes from a new New Yorker piece by Cal Newport, an MIT-trained computer science professor who’s established himself as the defining voice of digital minimalism, a philosophy for navigating a world in which technology easily turns from a tool into a tyrant. Cal has proven prescient on what we’re seeing with artificial intelligence: a burst of marvelous innovation followed by a sudden slow down.

What’s going on? Has ChatGPT hit a wall? What’s the normie-accessible way to understand the limits of large language models? Are the job disruptions of AI overstated? And what does he mean that Silicon Valley has “gone crazy”?

