Iran, a country of enforced Islam, state-sponsored terrorism, and a brutal gender apartheid regime, has found an unusual ally here in America, a place willing to house and promote its propagandists.

That place is Princeton University, which has gladly let its prestige to people who do thinks like: defend Iran's record on women's rights; call the Iranian revolution a glorious moment of utopian possibilities; and claim the country is not, in fact, a dictatorship.

What’s going on here? Our new mini-doc tries to figure it out:

Our doc includes an interview with all-world twitter pugilist and Hudson Institute scholar Michael Doran:

And it details modern Iran’s origin story, the brutality of the ruling regime, and the country’s long history of enrolling prominent Western public intellectuals to launder its propaganda and shape American opinion:

You can watch it in full on our channel now:

