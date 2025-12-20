In Today's Wall Street Journal: Pali Fire Doc
where's the accountability?
Team —
I’ve got a piece in today’s Wall Street Journal:
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The Palisades defiantly hosted its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot this year, with superfit dads pushing strollers and soccer moms power-walking through what looks like World War II Dresden. I ran and posted an obligatory social-media selfie with my brother, who was wearing a shirt with the logo for local fire station 69.
I promptly got a private message from a source who had lost his house: “I’m surprised he’d wear that shirt in public in the Palisades.”
Some old bangers for the new subs
Amy Wax: Public Enemy #1 in the Ivy League:
Ibram X. Kendi’s “anti-racism” applied to the NBA:
Deconstructing the viral NYC subway death of Jordan Neely:
-rob
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.