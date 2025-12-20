Team —

I’ve got a piece in today’s Wall Street Journal:

The Palisades defiantly hosted its annual Thanksgiving Turkey Trot this year, with superfit dads pushing strollers and soccer moms power-walking through what looks like World War II Dresden. I ran and posted an obligatory social-media selfie with my brother, who was wearing a shirt with the logo for local fire station 69.

I promptly got a private message from a source who had lost his house: “I’m surprised he’d wear that shirt in public in the Palisades.”