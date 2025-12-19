Team —

Gordon Klein was world famous for about 72 hours.

Klein had spent most of his life as an anonymous accounting professor at UCLA. But then, five years ago, during the great racial reckoning of 2020, he received a fateful email from one of his students casually requesting that he hand out special favors to his “traumatized” classmates based on race.

Professor Klein declined. In his reply he quoted Martin Luther King and explained how much he hates categorizing people by race.

Klein’s email went viral, making international news and spawning a petition to have him fired that quickly racked up tens of thousands of signatures.

UCLA piled on. It officially denounced the email as “troubling” and promptly put Klein on administrative leave. The amped-up media firestorm liquidated Professor Klein’s livelihood, costing him millions in his once-lucrative side gig as a professional expert witness in business disputes.

Gordon fought back. He sued UCLA and his case finally went to trial in the fall, making him the first-ever professor to litigate his cancellation in open court.

This week, the judge publicly released his verdict.

So what happened? Will Gordon Klein be the first professor to ever fight his cancellation in court and win?

