Team —

Is Washington, DC really a murder-spree hellscape?

What’s going on with Vinay Prasad, the charming healthcare contrarian who was hired, fired, and then recently re-hired by the Trump administration?

Did Brown University make the right call in cutting a deal with the White house?

I just sat down to discuss all this and more with Robby Soave, the host of the Rising, The Hill’s daily morning show. Robby is a rare breed of journalist who both comes from a place of firm convictions — hardcore libertarianism — and who’s actually willing to invoke the wrath of his audience by calling out his own tribe’s excesses, as recently exhibited in his critique of the White House’s deal with Brown University, which he correctly diagnosed as an imposition of the right-wing version of safe spaces.

-rob