new mini-doc: inside skid row
the birth of a new kind of chemical enslavement in Los Angeles
Squad —
Welcome to Skid Row, a notorious 50-block stretch of hyper-concentrated homelessness in downtown Los Angeles.
Skid Row has birthed a new kind of chemical enslavement, a cutting edge innovation in human misery. As journalist Sam Quinones, author of the majestic Dreamland, told us: "This is not about crack. It's not about heroin. It's not about lightly potent marijuana. It's a whole different ball game.”
We went to Skid Row to learn more about this "whole different ball game," the devious pharmacological innovation that's now enslaving hundreds to the streets.
-gkp
Good Kid Productions is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.