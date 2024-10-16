Squad —

Welcome to Skid Row, a notorious 50-block stretch of hyper-concentrated homelessness in downtown Los Angeles.

Skid Row has birthed a new kind of chemical enslavement, a cutting edge innovation in human misery. As journalist Sam Quinones, author of the majestic Dreamland, told us: "This is not about crack. It's not about heroin. It's not about lightly potent marijuana. It's a whole different ball game.”

We went to Skid Row to learn more about this "whole different ball game," the devious pharmacological innovation that's now enslaving hundreds to the streets.

