Team —

Carlos Watson engineered a mass media fraud, raising tens of millions of dollars to run an empire featuring a talk show no one watched, newsletters no one read, and podcasts no one heard.

And when Watson ran out of money, he started lying. He fooled investors, forged contracts, and stole identities. Eventually, he got caught and then whipped out the most obvious weapon he could find: he claimed to be a victim of racism.

It didn’t work. He got convicted. And in his most desperate hour, facing a decade in jail, Watson pivoted and went full MAGA, pleading with the Trump administration to save him.

And it worked.

Here’s how:

Some old bangers for the new subs:

The Case of Amy Wax: Public Enemy #1 in the Ivy League

It Wasn’t Fauci: How the Deep State Really Played Trump

Native Americans Were Better at Building Men

-rob