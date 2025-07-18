Team —

This is "Crypto Week" at the White House. Is Trump actually accelerating the future of money? Or simply fleecing crypto-enthusiasts for their votes?

I posed those questions to Benjamin Wallace, who wrote the book on the great unsolved mystery of cryptocurrency: The Mysterious Mr. Nakamoto, the most thorough investigation yet into the identity of the person who invented bitcoin.

We talked about Trump meme coins, the new national bitcoin reserve, and the pardon of Ross Ulbricht, the crypto martyr behind Silk Road:

How A Cult Broke the Best Rapper of the Century

Jay Electronica is a mystical street urchin who ground his way to become, for a fleeting moment, the most hyped rapper in America.

Jay represented a throwback to what I love about this art form: lyricism, intelligence, creativity. He starred in commercials, signed a major record deal, and then....disappeared. He never made good on the hype.

This is the untold story of why: a strange cult with outsized power in the music industry grabbed hold of Jay’s brain -- and broke it.

-rob