Today marks the one-year anniversary of the disaster that incinerated my home town.

A couple embers in some dry bush about two miles from my childhood home ballooned into a gigantic urban wildfire that burned a San Francisco-sized chunk out of Los Angeles. And there’s still effectively zero accountability or transparency from elected officials, regulators, or firefighters about how something so surreal and eminently preventable could have been allowed to occur.

That’s some serious failed-state vibes.

Our film about the fire has gotten some love from the Wall Street Journal, Fox and Friends, The New York Post. The Daily Mail and Laura Ingraham.

You can watch it in full here:

