Team —

How does it feel to go from pariah to powerful?

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya has lived that whiplash. Jay spent most of his life in the quite, insular world of academic medicine. He rose to national infamy during the COVID pandemic when he co-authored the Great Barrington Declaration, a viral open letter signed by hundreds of public health experts denouncing lockdowns as an ineffective and unscientific catastrophe.

He was roundly denounced as a crank. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes of Health, called him a “fringe epidemiologist.”

Then Jay took his job. He now runs the NIH, a $46 billion behemoth that’s the engine of medical innovation in America.

How does Jay think he can restore the public’s trust? Does he agree with his boss RFK, Jr. on vaccines? What is the replication crisis and why does it matter? And, most importantly, can he please tell me it’s okay to keep using Zyn?

Dr. Bhattacharya also starred in our mini-dc investigation into who really architected the lockdowns in the first Trump administration:

And we interviewed him a couple years ago right after the publication of the Great Barrington Declaration (and before the post-mortems definitively proved him right).

-rob