In 2020, Zoom casually rolled out a new feature for businesses that tracked employee eye movements during meetings and alerted their boss if they weren’t paying attention.

Scrolling or dozing off during this week’s performance review? Zoom registered -- and reported -- your boredom.

I learned about that story from Nita Farahany, a professor at Duke law school. Professor Farahany is the foremost champion of the concept of “cognitive liberty,” the right to the space in your skull free from unwanted intrusion.

“So it’s a right to access and change your brain if you choose to do so,” she says. “And it’s the right from interference with your brain and mental experiences.”

And Zoom’s brain snitching is just the mildest form of modern cognitive surveillance. As she explains, “employers already across the globe have required people to wear headsets that track their brain activity... What they can decode is your brain state reaction. Is it positive? Is it negative? Are you happy or sad?”

Professor Farahany worries that rapidly advancing A.I. processing power combined with near universal camera coverage could bring a world where outsiders can easily extract information you thought was safe within your skull.

“If you can take a person’s face, look at their brain activity, see the facial movements, and be able to decode a lot of what they’re thinking and feeling, suddenly, that one space that people thought they had for freedom is collapsing.”

