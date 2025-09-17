Team -

What do Sydney Sweeney, Cracker Barrel and George Floyd all have in common?

These are all objects of our country’s endless hysterics about race.

But what if race isn’t real? What if race is just a fiction and we’re all getting amped up by a lie?

That’s the core point of Thomas Chatterton Williams.

Thomas wrote the single best book on the madness of 2020, a summer during which activists, under the guise of racial justice, were left free to loot and burn and tear down… while actively encouraged by virtually every organ of elite opinion. Thomas now writes for those exact same organizations. It’s an odd perch.

Why does he think race is a fiction? Where does this activist energy to tear down come from? How is the summer of 2020 tied to failure of Barack Obama to live up to the hype? And if race isn’t real, how can Thomas still celebrate the very clear reality of “black cool”?

Is Trump an Authoritarian?

A size-able chunk of Americans see Trump as a revolutionary restoring the sacred ideals of the country. Many, many others see a tyrant, a mob boss seizing dictatorial power.

Who’s right? Is Trump really an authoritarian?

To sort this out I sat down with the legal legend Richard Epstein, a long-time law professor at the University of Chicago and New York University who has a mastery over the technical minutiae and legal history of executive authority.

Why does he think Trump’s tariffs are obviously unconstitutional?

What does he mean that “grudges” run this administration?

And when so many other presidents have snatched powers they weren’t supposed to have, is Trump really an outlier?

-rob