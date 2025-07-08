Team —

The ghost of my father haunts Good Kid.

Rick Montz was born in Bismarck, North Dakota. He was a smart kid who loved theater and science and wanted more than some frigid small-town life….

… who eventually willed himself to become a world-class surgeon.

I’ve tried to channel dad’s energy in my own life, to take that burning will to achieve excellence and turn it into something that’s valuable for others.

Dad dropped dead when I was 19, so I was left alone to figure out where to put that ambition. And some shadow force compelled me to put it into documentary.

I spent years grinding, drawing on whatever influences moved me, and my only rules were: if it’s beautiful and it’s true, it goes on screen. And that grinding culminated in the creation of….Good Kid Productions.

We wanted the highest possible craftsmanship of visual storytelling. And we’d specialize in “simulation-destroying stories,” investigating topics and interviewing people that break prevailing consensus.

I’m proud of Good Kid, but I’m not satisfied.

So I’ve connected with the crew at This is 42, a management company with a track record of blowing up channels. They’re helping me level up. And the first step is ending Good Kid Productions:

The next step is…releasing baller new videos

How does the single luckiest person of the 90's manage to become a criminal?

Meet Pras Michel, a slightly below-average rapper and a man of minimal talents who happened to be high school friends with Lauryn Hill and a cousin of Wyclef Jean. They latch him into The Fugees, who emerge from nowhere to briefly become the most popular group on planet earth.

Our bro lucked out on life.

And then he used that geyser of wealth and fame in ways that got him to where he is now: a convicted criminal.

Here’s how:

The DOGE Files

In this moment of undeniable fiscal insanity, with the federal government sitting on $36 trillion in debt, our billionaire god-king slipped into the White House and created DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency.

Elon deployed his army of hardcore autists to do a deep scan of the federal government, identify wasteful programs and surgically slice them out.

We look at DOGE’s cuts for one specific country: Colombia:

The DOGE deep clean also brought to light one of the agency’s most curious contracts: three millions dollars going to the West Bank to finance...a rapper?

Did DOGE Fail?

That seems to be the consensus now that Elon Musk has fled back to his business empire. His trolling, authoritarian style of budget-cutting collided with the administrative state...and lost?

Who better to ask that question to than Nick Gillespie, a long-time writer and editor at Reason, the nation’s premier libertarian magazine. DOGE seems to be a libertarian dream: a powerful independent federal entity stocked with geniuses designed to scale down the state.

Does Nick think it failed? (Yes.)

What could work better? (Bill Clinton is underrated.)

Much more to come.

-rob