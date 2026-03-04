Team —

It sure feels like the A.I. apocalypse is already here. Everyday we’re reading yet another story about mass layoffs, imploding companies, and entire categories of workers that supposedly can’t find jobs.

All of this is deeply misleading, according to Cal Newport, a Georgetown professor of computer science and best-selling author.

“I think the coverage of it is bad,” he says. “We’re getting caught up in unimportant storylines or causing unnecessary anxiety or anxiety doesn’t need to be there.”

So, are there already mass layoffs? What about the reporting that A.I. is now making itself better” And if there is A.I.

doom around the corner, why does Cal think it won’t come from Open AI or Anthropic, but Google’s Deep Mind?

-rob