Team —

The prosecution of the man accused of starting the Palisades fire just hit a surprising snag: a mistrial.

You’d think the people of the Palisades would meet this news with righteous indignation. This is justice denied. And yet, most actually feel apathetic. I’ve got a new piece in the New York Post explaining why:

Many see the Rinderknecht case as a sideshow that’s been cynically played up by city and state officials to absolve themselves of blame, to redirect public attention away from their own epic failures. “The government is trying to deflect blame to one individual –– unsuccessfully –– rather than taking responsibility for multiple massive governmental failures on so many levels,” says Alan Feld, who first spotted the fire. Local journalist Sue Pascoe thinks “the government desperately wants to blame this fire on someone and Jonathan became the scapegoat.”

Full piece here.

-rob