So some pure American alpha descends on Venezuela, makes a mockery of the country’s defenses, snatches its president from his own bedroom, and brings him back to NYC to stand trial.



And the Trump administration’s formal justification has been openly, sometimes hilariously, that they just want the country’s oil.

Is that really it? Or are there deeper reasons he won’t say?



To figure that out I sat down with Jamie Kirchick, a decorated journalist who's covered Venezuela for decades who you may have seen on Real Time with Bill Maher or read in the pages of the Wall Street Journal and the New York Times.

What does he think is Trump’s real reason?



Could this be another Iraq?



What does he make of the Tucker Carlson brand of hyper-isolationism taking over the right?



And who exactly are the Americans that are even now still defending Venezuela?

