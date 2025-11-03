The University of Austin is a very rare thing in the 21-century: a brand new university.

Started just a couple years ago, the University is built from the ground-up to deliver what’s lacking in the rest of higher-ed: deep, unrestrained debate about important topics.

It sounds so simple.

But the University has frequently been denounced as just a thinly-disguised haven for right-wing reactionaries. John Oliver just told his audience the school’s “forbidden courses” curriculum has “a lot of red flags attached to it.”

Who better than Carlos Carvalho, the president of the University of Austin, to explain what this school is really about?

His actual mission: “I want to build the Navy SEALS of the mind.”

I asked President Carvalho about his decision to slice away all the extracurriculars, mission statements and identity categories that currently clog up admission applications and have his school exclusively consider SAT scores.

“I don’t care about your religion. I don’t care about your gender. I don’t care about your tastes. I don’t care about your race.” he says. “I don’t care about any of that. Doesn’t matter to me. I want great minds, that’s all.”

And we talked about his unusual opening address for the school’s new freshman class, which was titled: “In Defense of Inequality.”

“We’re not equal. We don’t work as hard as each other. We don’t have the same intellect of each other. We just don’t....And one of the issues that higher-ed has is the notion that everybody can get an A. And that’s something that we reject strongly.”

Full Interview:

Some Old Bangers

-rob