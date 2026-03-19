Team —

The biggest urban wildfire in American history left the Pacific Palisades, my hometown, a charred ruin. Our documentary revealed that the government’s response has been riddled with errors and obfuscations.



What if that incompetence extends to the question of how the fire started?



Federal investigators have quickly coalesced around a consensus story: the fire was a reignite from a January 1st fire caused by 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht.



This is the “reignition” theory of the Palisades fire.



But there’s one notable person who doesn’t believe the re-ignition theory: Alan Feld, a Pacific Palisades resident who lives right next to the origin of the fire. He was at the burn scar literally minutes before the fire broke out. And the raw physical geography of what he details all-but-debunks reignition….

-Rob