In the wake of the apocalyptic wildfire that scorned Altadena, Pasadena, and my hometown of Pacific Palisades, the Los Angeles-based Annenberg Foundation hosted FIRE AID, a two-stadium, five-hour fundraiser packed with A-Lister that ultimately raised $100 million. Annenberg explicitly promised that “all donations will go directly to victims.”

That didn’t happen.

Earlier this month, Congress dropped an investigation into the $100 million and found that much of that money has “been used for purposes wholly unrelated to fire relief.” The report details grants going to music therapy, voter participation drives, outright politic activism, and — yes — podcasts.

I just talked with the prime mover behind that report, California Congressman Kevin Kiley, a Republican representing the state’s third district.

