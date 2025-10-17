Team —

Meghan Daum has lived the entire lifecycle of modern journalism: from being a star of the 90s glossy magazine era, to a columnist at a major newspaper and an instructor in the Ivy League, to a rebel who rejected the ideological conformity of her industry, to an exile who’s used the new tools of publishing to build her own kingdom.

I just had the pleasure of talking with Meghan about the future of media in the wake of the blockbuster Free Press sale. Just a few years ago, another media exile, Bari Weiss, started a brand-new property designed to deliver what the legacy players don’t, quickly grew it into a powerhouse with millions of readers, and just sold it for $150 million to Paramount Skydance, the parent company of CBS News.

So, why all the hate for the deal?

We also get into who really runs the book publishing industry (“women with husbands in finance”) and why she is focused on making spaces for women specifically to freely discuss controversial ideas (“women drive cancel culture”).

