Yo.

Good Kid Productions is a video creation, distribution and marketing firm operating out of the former capital of the confederacy (Richmond, VA).

The firm’s work is a unique blend of edgy aesthetics, compelling storytelling, and conservative/libertarian politics. Good Kid’s videos have attracted millions of views and coverage in major news outlets all over the world. We’ve blown up the propaganda surrounding a viral police shooting, exposed Harvard’s covert cancellation of a dissent black professor, extracted the stoic principles of self-mastery from the life of Ulysses Grant, and dissected the bunk “anti-racism” of Ibram X. Kendi.

Our interview show includes appearances from Andrew Sullivan on critical race theory, Glenn Loury on how to be a good father, Heather Macdonald on her street cred, Coleman Hughes on his favorite rap music, and Charles Murray on the fundamental lie of the education system.