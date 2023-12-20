Good Kid Productions
New doc: "It Wasn't Fauci: How Trump Really Got Played on COVID"
a behind-the-scenes look at how we got lockdowns
Feb 28
•
Good Kid Productions
December 2023
Our year-end top five.
stories about kanye, kyle rittenhouse, covid, new york city, and more.
Dec 20, 2023
•
Good Kid Productions
October 2023
sending love to the inner circle
Team — Thank you for making what we do possible. We deeply appreciate your support of Good Kid Productions. This is our inaugural paid-subscriber-only…
Oct 18, 2023
•
Good Kid Productions
September 2023
new video: liberate boys from school
what's with the explosion in ADHD diagnoses among young men....
Sep 21, 2023
the adults have left the building
“When I give advice to young people about careers, so many of them are just so lost.Good Kid Productions is a reader-supported publication. To receive…
Sep 11, 2023
August 2023
why won't nyc fix its violence problem?
a new look at jordan neely, daniel penny, and the lost legacy of the 90s
Aug 10, 2023
April 2023
new video: an inquisition at princeton
what really happened to professor joshua katz?
Apr 28, 2023
there is no free speech "crisis" on campus
Team — Well, now we really can’t ever get real jobs: That’s episode one of our new investigatory series on the free speech “crisis” on elite college…
Apr 10, 2023
•
Good Kid Productions
January 2023
in the kitchen...
Team -- Sending a quick update now that we’re officially Substackers. The crew has been busy cooking up a megaton bomb mini-doc investigating a couple…
Jan 30, 2023
•
Good Kid Productions
November 2022
Coming soon
This is Good Kid Productions, a newsletter about Giving America her swagger back..
Nov 1, 2022
•
Good Kid Productions
